Doubletap Ammunition: Crippling, Attack-Ending Self-Defense Ammo

Doubletap self-defense ammunition penetrates deep and expands wide, leaving behind a crippling wound channel designed to end attacks on innocent would-be victims.

We fired Doubletap Gunsite edition 230 grain 45 acp ammo into ballistic gel at Gunsite Academy recently, and the results confirmed the Doubletap’s penetration and expansion claims.

We fired the round out of a Rock Island ‘Rock Series’ 1911 and it cut 16-inches into the gel, then bounced back two inches, resting at the 14-inch mark.

Had the opportunity to shoot Doubletap Ammunition’s 230 grain Gunsite self-defense 45 acp rounds into ballistic gel. The result? See for yourselves. Incredible penetration, deadly expansion. Great self-defense ammo. ⁦@GunsiteAcademy⁩ ⁦@NRA⁩ ⁦@NSSF⁩ #2A pic.twitter.com/qtHgx782LP — AWR Hawkins (@AWRHawkins) April 10, 2020

The expansion of the round was impressive.

Doubletap Ammunition is Utah-based company producing tens of thousands of rounds daily, which are then placed in boxes stamped, “Made with Pride in the U.S.A.”

Seeing the performance of the ammunition firsthand confirmed the company has reason for their pride to run deep. They are making rounds Americans can count on if, God forbid, they find themselves in that dreadful situation where they must use a firearm to stop an attack on themselves or a loved one.

