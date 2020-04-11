Ronda Rousey: Stay the F*ck Home

In a tweet referencing the Bible, and then in another more fiery tweet, Ronda Rousey made it perfectly clear about where she stands when it comes to the idea of staying home during the current pandemic. The WWE star did not mince words.

In the first tweet Rousey said ‘when you pray,do not be like the hypocrites,4they love2pray standing in the synagogues&on the street corners2be seen by others-But when you pray,go into ur room,close the door&pray to ur Father,who is unseen.Then ur Father,who sees what is done in secret,will reward you. #stayhome’.

Rousey is paraphrasing Matthew 6:5-6 which reads “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”

The Rowdy One got rowdier in her next tweet, retweeting her original words and then adding this message:

‘God won’t punish you if you don’t go to church gatherings during quarantine- anyone who would judge you because you #stayhome to save lives is not your friend. Even the Bible says stay the fuck home. (In nicer words than I would)’

Typos and profanity aside, you get the message. The Baddest Woman On The Planet wants people to stay at home, even for worship, and she’s not messing around.

