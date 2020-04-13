Tim Tebow Takes Shot at the Jets During Easter Sermon

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow took a shot at his former team, the New York Jets, during his Sunday Easter sermon.

While speaking about Christ dying on the cross, Tebow likened the sacrifice to a sports trade, the New York Post reported.

“What we are talking about is the greatest trade in the history of the world. There have been some really big trades. The Red Sox traded Babe Ruth [to the Yankees] for $100,000. How’s that for a trade?” Tebow said to his audience.

“Wayne Gretzky was traded for a couple of scrubs. How’s that for a trade?” the minor league ball player continued. “I got traded to the Jets. How’s that for a trade? That didn’t work out for anybody. When’s the last time a Jets trade worked out? Anyway, that’s beside the point.”

The Heisman Trophy-winner spent one season with the Jets back in 2012. He jumped to the Patriots and then the Eagles before serving as a football analyst for ESPN for a time. He is now playing Triple-A baseball with the Syracuse Mets.

Bringing his trade analogy home, Tebow brought the discussion back to a religious subject.

“[Accepting Jesus Christ as your savior] is the greatest trade in the history of the world. Why is this the greatest trade?” Tebow asked his audience. “You need to understand this, so you can understand the old versus the new. Do you know what the old is? Sin, dead, darkness, bondage, separation, lost, baggage. Do you know what the new is? Righteousness, alive, light, freedom, united in Christ, found, child of God, purpose, son, daughter, home in heaven, paid for. That’s what the new is.

“So you know what? We need to compare. When we accept Jesus for what he did on the cross in rising from the dead, we go from sin to righteousness, dead to alive, darkness to light, bondage to freedom, separation to united in Christ, lost to found, baggage to purpose, slave to son and debt to paid for,” he concluded. “That’s what the trade is. And you want to understand the best part of the trade is that it’s free, is that it’s gift. It’s not about how good we are. It’s not about how much money we have. It’s not about what we bring to the table. It’s what Jesus did on the cross. It’s the free gift of eternal life.”

