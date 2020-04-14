Trump Selects Advisors to Lead Committee on Reopening Sports

President Trump selected several prominent league commissioners to serve as advisors on his committee aimed at getting the country back on the playing field.

Among the list of commissioners and league executives is the UFC’s Dana White, Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban, and WWE Boss Vince McMahon.

The purpose of the committee, is to chart the nation’s path towards reopening sports leagues as America continues its fight against its “invisible enemy,” the coronavirus.

Other prominent sports leaders on the committee include:

NBA – Adam Silver

MLB – Rob Manfred

NFL – Roger Goodell

PGA – Jay Monahan

LPGA – Mike Whan

USTA – Patrick Galbraith

MLS – Don Garber

NASCAR – Lesa Kennedy

NHL – Gary Bettman New England Patriots – Bob Kraft

Dallas Cowboys – Jerry Jones

WNBA – Cathy Engelbert

NWSL – Lisa Baird

“Trump says he will consult with everyone — some people will be included in a group call, others will be 1-on-1,” TMZ Sports reports.

The president has expressed optimism about the chances of the NFL season beginning on time, in September. Though, according to some NFL officials, those games may have to be played without fans.

