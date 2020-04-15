L.A. Mayor Garcetti Says Coronavirus Could End Sports, Concerts Until 2021

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti reportedly told high-level staff, that his administration may not approve public sporting events or concerts until 2021.

An email summary of a meeting Garcetti held with public officials was obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The summary made it clear to high-level staffers that the practice of preventing “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events” will likely continue for some time. He noted they “may not be approved in the city for at least one year.”

The paper reported that LAFD Deputy Chief Trevor Richmond authored the email summarizing a meeting between the mayor and other high-placed members of the city government that was sent to the city’s fire department officers.

“The mayor was generally referencing studies of current and historical data and best practices for safely reopening our economy,” Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar told the Times.

The meeting did not end with any concrete timeline for reopening the city’s businesses, but it may start with “essential businesses and small businesses … phased in over a period of time (6-10 months).”

That would push “non-essential” businesses such as concerts and sporting events past the ten-month mark.

L.A.’s mayor is not alone in state. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also specifically warned against “mass gatherings,” and said that he was dour on a quick return to such events.

“The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity, and we get to a vaccine,” Newsom said according to the Times.

