Broncos’ Von Miller Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Von Miller, the Denver Broncos superstar pass rusher, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News of Miller’s positive test comes less than a day after the Rams Brian Allen became the NFL’s first documented case of an active player contracting the coronavirus.

Miller, according to his agent Joby Branion, is “at home and resting comfortably.”

Miller is planning to make a public statement on Friday.

“The coronavirus pandemic has put much of American life on hold, and that includes the NFL, which is conducting offseason work and the draft virtually, rather than in person,” Pro Football Talk reports. “For a well-known and well-respected player like Miller to take positive may hammer home to other NFL players just how serious this is.”

Miller is an 8x Pro Bowler, a 3x All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion. He’s currently playing under a 6-year $114 million deal with the Broncos.

