Colin Kaepernick Blames ‘Structural Racism’ for Disproportionate Coronavirus Deaths Among ‘Black and Brown’ People

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick has kicked off a new effort to provide relief to minorities impacted by the coronavirus, with a $100,000 donation.

Kaepernick insisted that “structural racism” makes the viral outbreak worse for blacks, and this has spurred him to create the “Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

“Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19. We’ve launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect #coronavirus is having on our communities,” he wrote in a tweet that includes a video message.

“Black and brown communities are being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” the former San Francisco 49er quarterback said in a video Thursday.

“That’s why we’ve established the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Fund to help address these issues,” he added.

Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights Camp” claims the money will go to buy food from local restaurants in several big cities which will be distributed to people who can’t feed themselves due to the virus. The group will also disseminate information about the virus to those communities.

KYRC also claims it will begin handing out medical masks to help protect people from contracting the infection.

Another aspect of the fund will include advocating for the release of prisoners to prevent them from getting the virus in crowded jails.

