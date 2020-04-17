Pat Mahomes Replaces Tom Brady as NFL’s Top Salesman

Meet the new boss, he is definitely not the same as the old boss.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar and Super Bowl champion Pat Mahomes, has officially replaced Tom Brady as the league’s top mover of merchandise.

On Friday, the NFL Players Association released a list of the top 50 best-selling players from March 1, 2019 through February 29, 2020. And, on the top of that list, was Pat Mahomes, followed by Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Ezekiel Elliott, and Baker Mayfield.

The full list of 50 best-sellers can be read, here.

“Even though Brady fell to No. 2, he has finished in the top three for 18 straight years,” Pro Football Talk reports. “And, given his change of venue to Tampa, he’s destined to remain in the top three again — and he possibly could overtake Mahomes for the top spot.”

Somewhat shockingly, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo came in 9th on the list. Struggling and embattled Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky also came in 21st, six spots ahead of the clearly more talented Deshaun Watson.

Cancer-beating Steelers running back James Conner came in 47th. Rob Gronkowski, who is retired, came in 48th. And the famously mustached Gardner Minshew of Jacksonville came in 43rd.

