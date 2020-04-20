Novak Djokovic Opposes Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccinations

Tennis great Novak Djokovic is against compulsory vaccinations and said he will have a serious decision to make, if coronavirus vaccinations become mandatory.

Speaking during a Facebook live chat on Sunday with several fellow Serbian athletes, Djokovic spoke about his dilemma when it comes to vaccinations.

“Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic explained.

“But, if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision.”

Djokovic added, “I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”

The 17-time Grand Slam winner and world’s #1 ranked men’s player, says he knows a vaccine, once it’s developed, will become a requirement.

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet.”

Novak Djokovic not being a part of a reopening of tennis, would obviously be a huge deal. Just as it would with any major sport trying to reopen without its #1 athlete.

Currently, the governing bodies of tennis have suspended lay through July 13th.

