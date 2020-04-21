Rob Gronkowski Traded to Bucs, Reunites with Tom Brady

The fireworks weren’t supposed to start until draft night on Thursday, but Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had different plans.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots have dealt the supposedly retired Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for a 4th-round pick.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

The move reunites Gronkowski with his former quarterback Tom Brady, greatly strengthening Tampa’s chances of making a championship run in 2020. The Bucs will also receive a 7th-round pick in the trade.

“Gronkowski, according to [his agent, Drew] Rosenhaus, will honor his contract [with New England], which has one year remaining at a $9 million salary,” Pro Football Talk reports. “He also has per-game roster bonuses of $750,000 and a $250,000 workout bonus, pushing his total potential compensation to $10 million.”

The deal will not become official, however, until Gronkowski passes a physical. Though, According to Rosenhaus, Gronkowski has already taken the physical and is merely awaiting results.

