Did Redskins Workout Violate Social Distancing Protocol? Team Says No

The Washington Redskins are defending a small group of players seen practicing at the team facility in Virginia on Wednesday, saying they did nothing wrong.

The players, including star running back Derrius Guice, were photographed working out at the team’s Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Virginia.

Guice, reportedly posted a few of the images to his social media accounts with the caption, “Grind never stops.”

Virginia, though, is still under a stay-at-home order, and the player’s photos caused questions raised about social distancing.

The team responded, telling TMZ that the players in the photos did nothing wrong.

“All players at the facility today were rehabbing injuries and fall under allowed exception to be in the building,” a team spokesperson told TMZ.

“We were not conducting organized workouts as part of our program,” the spokesperson added.

The NFL had instructed its 33 teams to close their facilities to players “other than those receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation.”

An insider also told TMZ that when the Redskins players got too close during their training, coaches would warn them to keep their distance.

