Dennis Rodman Praying for North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un’s Recovery

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman says he hopes it is “just a rumor,” but if it is true that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un is sick, he hopes his friend recovers quickly.

Rumors broke on Tuesday that the diminutive dictator was perhaps on his deathbed after heart surgery, and while those stories later proved hard to substantiate, it still brought Rodman to pray for his pal’s health.

“I hope it’s just a rumor that Marshal Kim Jong-Un is sick,” Rodman told TMZ. “Hopefully I will find out more soon.

“There is still so much work we have to do between both the USA and DPRK. If he is not feeling well, I am praying for his speedy recovery, so that both my friends [President Trump & Marshal Kim] can continue towards a peaceful success,” the former NBA bad man added.

Rodman has constantly touted his friendship with the autocratic leader, even claiming in 2018 that he deserved credit for helping to bring President Donald Trump and Jong-Un together for a historic summit.

The former Chicago Bulls player even broke down crying on CNN, saying that President Obama “didn’t give me the time of day” as he detailed the death threats he received over his friendship with the North Korean leader.

The one-time NBA player has visited North Korea several times and in 2014 helped arrange an exhibition game in the hermit nation featuring several ex-NBA players.

