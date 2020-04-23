ESPN NFL Draft Expert Todd McShay Diagnosed with Coronavirus

ESPN’s Todd McShay announced on Thursday that he would not be joining the network’s broadcast of the 2020 NFL Draft, because he had contracted the coronavirus.

McShay told fans that he’ll be rooting from the sidelines after testing positive for the dreaded virus sweeping the nation, TMZ Sports reported.

“I’m so sorry to tell you I won’t be working the NFL Draft this year,” McShay said in his Twitter statement, “I’m home recovering from coronavirus.

“For now, I just want to say I miss you all,” the broadcaster added.

The 43-year-old McShay has been a fixture of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage for many years, and he promised to be back in the saddle as soon as his viral infection passes.

“I also want to assure you I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders,” He wrote. “You are truly our nation’s heroes.”

“In the meantime, I’ll be watching, and I hope you will be too,” McShay says of the April 23 kickoff of the NFL Draft. “I also hope [Trey] Wingo and crew will help me out and do their part to keep Kiper in line!” McShay concluded.

Breitbart Sports wishes Mr. McShay a speedy recovery.

