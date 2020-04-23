Giants GM Dave Gettleman Dons Mask While in His Home During NFL Draft

It was one of the more odd moments in what is one of the more odd NFL Draft nights you’re ever going to see.

The New York Giants held the fourth overall pick on Thursday night. So Giants General Manager David Gettleman, who is running the team’s draft from an office in his basement, got some early camera time.

However, soon after the Giants drafted Georgia offensive tackle Anthony Thomas, ESPN showed a shot of Gettleman putting a mask on.

I love my GM masking up and protecting against the spread of coronavirus even when he’s in his own house. Dave Gettleman is trying to save the world all by himself pic.twitter.com/8b1ImKrBKm — Clem (@TheClemReport) April 24, 2020

But why? Isn’t he at home by himself? Why wear a mask?

The internet had questions.

I'm confused as to why Dave Gettleman put a mask on while sitting alone in a room in his home. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 24, 2020

His computer has a virus — Plunkett (@MattPlunkett) April 24, 2020

Why does Dave Gettleman have a mask on at home? — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) April 24, 2020

Turns out, there’s actually a good explanation.

Dave Gettleman on the mask: “I’ve got a young IT fellow in here with me and we’re social distancing, and part of it’s the mask. I’m fine” Gettleman is in remission from lymphoma, so naturally the Giants GM is extra cautious amidst the COVID-19 pandemic — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) April 24, 2020

So, while some may question Gettleman’s draft picks, his decisions regarding his health appear to be spot on.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn