Tom Brady Accidentally Trespassses, Walks into Wrong House

For those of you keeping score at home, Tom Brady has been in Tampa Bay for about eight minutes and has already trespassed (accidentally) and been ejected from a local park.

The latest incident was relayed by David Kramer, a man who happens to live next door to Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. According to Kramer, on April 7th, Brady was in the neighborhood looking to meet up with Leftwich at his home.

However, Brady mistook Kramer’s house for Leftwich’s house and strutted on in, much to the shock of Kramer.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer told TMZ Sports. “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face.”

Kramer then says that Brady was quick to realize he had made a mistake.

“He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!”

A very apologetic future Hall of Famer, then quickly exited the scene.

“He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!'” Kramer says. “Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster!”

Kramer was emphatic, however, that he viewed the entire episode as a funny mishap and that Brady couldn’t have been nicer.

Earlier this week, it was learned that Brady had been told to leave a local park in Tampa after he was discovered working out there, in violation of social distancing/quarantine protocols.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn