Hall of Fame Broadcaster Vin Scully Hospitalized After Fall at Home

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully was hospitalized after suffering a fall Tuesday at his Los Angeles home.

The Hall of Fame inductee is said to be “resting comfortably” after being taken to a hospital for observation, the AP reported.

Scully let fans know he is doing OK and joked that he “won’t be doing anymore head-first sliding” any time soon. “I never liked it,” he added.

Vin Scully took a fall in his home on Tuesday afternoon. He is hospitalized and is resting comfortably. Vin says, “I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it.” — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 23, 2020

The extent of the beloved broadcaster’s injuries was not revealed.

April is a momentous month for Scully. It was on April 18, 1950, that he entered the broadcast booth to announce his first Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Scully spent the next 67 seasons announcing for the Dodgers, finally retiring in 2016 as one of the nation’s longest sports broadcasters.

The Dodgers’ voice most recently caught the public’s attention with a heartfelt message about the coronavirus where he wished fans well, said he missed them, and thanked God for his blessings.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.