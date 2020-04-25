Russian UFC Fighter Trains with Goat During Coronavirus Lockdown

The Russian mixed martial arts fighter “Zabeast” has posted pictures and videos of himself training with a large goat during the coronavirus lockdown since he cannot spar with other men.

“Given the lack of fights, I’m happy to have any opponent; this goat almost spoiled my record,” wrote 29-year-old Zabit Magomedsharipov, who has 18 wins to his credit and only one defeat in the featherweight category of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The quarantine for the coronavirus has obliged many athletes to review and adapt their training methods, with runners employing stairs, treadmills, rollers, stationary bikes, and private outdoor areas so as not to get out of shape during the lockdown.

Professional soccer players are utilizing videolink training sessions with coaches and trainers. Split screens showed them running in their homes under a trainer’s watchful eye.

Russian Olympic swimmer Julia Evimova has posted striking videos of herself “swimming” in her living room with her body suspended from a countertop and her ankles held by a partner, a method used by other swimmers as well.

Olympic swimmer Julia Evimova training at home. Unreal level of core strength pic.twitter.com/WSwHHrbk2Y — 7Olympics (@7olympics) April 21, 2020

Zabeast’s methods have proved somewhat more controversial, earning him the ire of animal activists who have accused him of mistreating animals and called for sanctions against the “savage” fighter.

After Magomedsharipov’s victory over Calvin Kattar last November, many consider him to be one of the serious contenders for the UFC featherweight title.

Dabeast has more than 2.2 million Instagram followers.

