Lousiville Football Recruit Shot and Killed in Florida

A high school football player from Florida who was signed to play Division I football in the ACC, has been shot and killed.

Dexter Rentz, a wide receiver who was supposed to continue playing at Louisville, was among four people shot during a shooting incident in Orlando late Saturday night.

Rentz was the only victim to die of his wounds.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz,” said Louisville coach Scott Satterfield. “He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time.”

Fellow Louisville recruit Josh Minkins memorialized Rentz in a tweet:

I’m over here hurt typing this, all the conversations we had and the time when you came to The Ville and I first met you I knew you was destined for big things. It’s crazy we was about to be roommates and all, I hate they took you from us dawg. I’ll make sure you name lives on. pic.twitter.com/IyPWFuh31V — Josh Minkins Jr (@JoshMinkins) April 26, 2020

“Rentz was a three-star recruit, according to Rivals, and signed with Louisville in December,” the New York Post reports. “The team captain, who set a state record with five interceptions in one game and was also a track star, was set to enroll in June along with high school teammate Lovie Jenkins. Jenkins was among those to post a tribute to Rentz early Sunday morning.”

Louisville has had a trying offseason. The father of Louisville receiver Corey Reed died of coronavirus in late March.

