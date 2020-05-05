Brett Favre Paid $1.1 Million in Mississippi Welfare Funds for Speeches He Didn’t Attend, Audit Says

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and NFL legend Brett Favre, was paid $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare funds to deliver speeches that he never attended, according to a recent audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

As the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reports, Favre was paid in two installments totaling $1.1 million for speaking engagements, autograph signings, appearances, and promotions. According the Ledger, it was learned that Favre “did not speak nor was he present for those events.”

The audit revealed more than $94 million in questionable disbursements by the Mississippi DHS.

Favre will reportedly not face criminal charges over the scandal, but others will, Pro Football Talk reports.

Mississippi State auditor Shad White said that the report “shows the most egregious misspending my staff have seen in their careers at the Office of the State Auditor.” White added, “if there was a way to misspend money, it seems DHS leadership or their grantees thought of it and tried it.”

Brett Favre was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016. He threw for nearly 72,000 yards over a 20-year career spent with the Falcons, Packers, Jets, and Vikings.

