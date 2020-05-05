WATCH: Korean Baseball Returns with Socially Distant First Pitch

Baseball has returned to South Korea, but it certainly did not start in a way that anyone would recognize.

The first day of baseball in the Korean league began with a tradition that most Americans would recognize, the first pitch. Though, that’s where the similarities would end, as the kid selected to make the first pitch walked to home plate in a bubble.

Watch:

KT Wiz held a socially distant first pitch before their game today pic.twitter.com/DR0R9wulRi — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) May 5, 2020

Nice of the hitter to take a mock swing at the kid in the bubble just before he got to home plate.

The scene would have seemed odd at any other point in world history, but not so much in our current pandemic predicament. Of course, people will take sports in any form from any country nowadays. ESPN is broadcasting six Korean baseball league games a week after the Scott Van Pelt Show, just to give American fans some much needed sports relief.

