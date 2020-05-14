WATCH: Joe Rogan Mulls Leaving for Texas After California Extends Lockdowns

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan, said he is thinking of fleeing to Texas as California lawmakers continue to crush the state’s economy with coronavirus lockdowns.

Rogan, who is an avowed liberal and supported Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders for president, declared that California has become so restrictive of freedom and commerce that it is “no longer a good place to live.”

During his Wednesday podcast, Rogan told viewers that he really is thinking of moving to the Lone Star State.

“I might move to Texas,” he said. “Here’s the thing. If California continues to be this restrictive, I don’t know if this is a good place to live. First of all, it’s extremely expensive. The taxes here are ridiculous. And if they really say that we can’t do stand-up [comedy] until 2022 or some shit like that, I might jet. I’m not kidding.

“If they won’t let us do the [Comedy] Store, but we could do stand-up other places, why would we stay here?” he said.

About a minute and a half into the clip, Rogan called comedian Bryan Callen who railed against L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s absurd lockdowns.

Callen wondered “how do we fight” against Garcetti’s outrageous decision to close L.A. through July and maybe into August.

“Who is deciding that, some health official based on what data?” Callen said. “This is what happens when politicians are doing this for our, quote, unquote ‘for our own good.’ We live in a country where my government doesn’t represent me. I have no recourse here.”

Rogan added that the coronavirus policies coming out of Los Angeles simply make no logical sense whatsoever.

The two also noted that it makes no sense to shut down the entire state when the coronavirus primarily affects people over 80 years of age.

“The average age that people die from this disease is older than the average age people die, ” Rogan said.

Rogan’s comments echo that of Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy who recent posted a social media video ripping the lockdowns that he says are now hurting the country more than they are helping.

In a blog post about Rogan’s podcast, Portnoy insisted that the coronavirus policies have become dangerous.

“As every day goes by it seems like people are more and more confused and things not only continually change, but also do a complete 180,” Portnoy wrote on Thursday. “‘Travel restrictions to China are bullshit’ to ‘don’t leave your house until August’. ‘It’s not worse than the flu’ to ‘it’s a global pandemic’. ‘Don’t bother with masks, they won’t help you that much’ to ‘If you go outside without a mask you’ll be arrested’. And all of these things are coming from the same people.”

