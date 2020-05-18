Texas and California Move Towards Allowing Pro Sports to Return

The biggest sports news of the day, may have come from the nation’s two biggest states.

On Monday, the governors of California, New York, and Texas, announced that pro sports leagues could begin returning to normal business operations within the next few weeks.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that professional sports could return in the Lone Star State, without fans, on May 31st.

Governor Gavin Newsom said that his sports without fans could resume in California in the “first week or so of June.”

Earlier in the day, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also encouraged sports leagues to play ball, without fans.

“Hockey, basketball, baseball, football — whoever can reopen — we’re a ready, willing and able partner,” Cuomo said.

“I think this is in the best interest of all the people and the best interest of the state of New York.”

The governors remarks come after the UFC and NASCAR made their return last week. New York is home to two Major League Baseball teams who hope to be playing after Commissioner Manfred pitches a new pay structure that would pave the way for a resumption of play in early July.

The NFL has also given its teams permission to open their facilities this week. However, teams must still comply with local quarantine and social distancing restrictions in their respective states.

While Texas has been on a path toward reopening for some time, the change in attitude in California and New York, two of the most restrictive states in the country, can likely be attributed to financial fears. Several teams in New York and California had begun exploring relocation options in places like Texas or Florida, if policies in their home states had not changed.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn