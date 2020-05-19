WATCH: Megan Rapinoe: ‘We Have a White Nationalist – I Think – in the White House’

U.S. Women’s National Team star and frequent Trump critic Megan Rapinoe, referred to the president as a “white nationalist,” during a recent interview.

“We have a white nationalist — I think — in the White House,” Rapinoe told VICE’s Anand Giridharadas.

“And, the spewing of hate and the other’ing of the rest of the country has only led to more rife between people and more despair and more anxiety and more fear going forward.”

Furthermore, Rapinoe claimed that Trump has hurt his own supporters.

“It’s not like he’s giving them a bunch of jobs. It’s not like he’s made life really better for them,” Rapinoe said. “He’s just given them this false reason why maybe they’re not happy with their lives. There’s been no sort of path forward.”

Of course, the economy was working quite well for Trump supporters and Trump haters alike, before the coronavirus pandemic forced a lockdown of the country.

Rapinoe was also asked about her political aspirations.

“I’m not totally shutting the door but it seems wild,” Rapinoe explained.

The U.S. Women’s Soccer star has frequently criticized the president. Most notably last year when she told reporters that there was no way she was going to the “f*ck*ng White House” if the USWNT won the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

It’s unknow if the White House ever extended an invitation to Rapinoe and her teammates. In any event, the USWNT partied in New York City with a parade down the Canyon of Heroes.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn