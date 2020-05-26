Rory McIlroy Says ‘Majority of Players’ Want 2020 Ryder Cup Postponed

Rory McIlroy does not have encouraging news about the upcoming 2020 Ryder Cup in September: He doesn’t think it’s going to happen.

Speaking to BBC Sports, McIlroy said that he does not see how the tournament can be played in this coronavirus era.

“My personal hunch is that I don’t see how it is going to happen, so I do not think that it will happen,” he told the British newser.

“I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special,” McIlroy added. “The players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup. If they are not on board with it and don’t want to play, then there is no Ryder Cup.

“I see it being pushed back until 2021, and, honestly, I think that will be the right call,” McIlroy concluded.

The world’s top golfer, whose caddy recently tested positive for COVID-19, joined a broadcast of the first live golf since the coronavirus threat began with a round of golf live on TV last week in a charitable match at Seminole Golf Club, in Florida.

NBC Sports claimed that the game, also featuring players Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, and Matthew Wolff, earned 2.35 million viewers.

The PGA Tour is scheduled to restart reglar play without fans in attendance on June 11 at the Charles Schwab Colonial tournament in Texas.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.