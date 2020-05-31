WATCH: NBA Player J.R. Smith Beats Rioter Who Reportedly Attempted to Vandalize His Car

On Saturday, former Cleveland Cavalier J.R. Smith joined demonstrators in Los Angeles in response to the death of George Floyd. On Sunday, the former champ was apparently beating a rioter for attempting to vandalize his car.

TMZ obtained video of the scrape as Smith dispensed punishment to a rioter who had evidently messed with the wrong car.

Watch:

JR Smith beats the hell out of a man for breaking his window during the LA protests pic.twitter.com/CWwrmo9UcD — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) May 31, 2020

Smith, who measures out at 6’6 and weighs-in at 225, explained his reasoning for the attack in a video obtained by TMZ Sports.

“One of these motherfu**king white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f**king window in my truck,” Smith said.

He added, “Broke my sh*t.”

Smith was quick to add that race did not play a role in the attack.

“He didn’t know whose window he broke and he got his ass whooped.”

That much appears to be evident. Rioting and looting continued in Los Angeles on Sunday as dozens of police cars were vandalized and mobs did considerable damage to parts of Santa Monica.

