The Sports World Joins ‘Blackout Tuesday’ in Support of Black Lives Matter

Various pro sports teams across all leagues joined “Blackout Tuesday” with tweets in support of Black Lives Matter.

The Chicago Bears simply tweeted a black square and the hashtag, “#blackouttuesday.”

The 49ers tweet stated, “Black Lives Matter” and “#BlackoutTuesday

Other teams also joined in:

We stand with and will continue to work with those dedicated to eradicating racism and inequality. #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/Aq166oevlM — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 2, 2020

#BlackoutTuesday A thread on ways we can support our community as we continue to address racial inequality and injustice: pic.twitter.com/jJYpUdEsOg — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 2, 2020

As to the Eagles, the Philadelphians blacked out their team logo on Twitter and featured a post by team CEO Jeffrey Lurie about the current national situation.

National Basketball Association teams also joined the effort:

The Wizards and the Heat also used the “Black Lives Matter” line.

Many Major League Baseball teams similarly joined the campaign:

The Phiilies also chose to hype the Black Lives Matter movement:

The National Hockey League also got in the act:

We stand with and will continue to work with those dedicated to eradicating racism and inequality. #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/6jEHaPcFe3 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks used the Black Lives Matter label:

