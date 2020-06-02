Woke to Broke: Social Justice Minded Retailers Smashed and Looted by Riots

Nike, Adidas, and other sportswear retailers have discovered that being “woke” and supporting left-wing policies, does not protect them from looting.

Nike became a prime target for destruction during the riots in Chicago over the weekend.

Nike store on Michigan Ave smashed and completely looted pic.twitter.com/IRZc4FuDBO — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 31, 2020

The scene at Nike Chicago pic.twitter.com/KuVyKbnXBX — The TRiiBE (@TheTRiiBE) May 31, 2020

Nike’s outlet at The Grove in Los Angeles was also targeted:

This is Nordstroms at the Grove being looted. Security guys outside Nike begging protestors not to break in their store. “We’re one of you,” one said. pic.twitter.com/IYcV36oEdS — Dakota Smith (@dakotacdsmith) May 31, 2020

The Nike outlet in New York City also saw looters:

FIFTH AVE NIKE STORE LOOTED. LAWLESS

pic.twitter.com/Ql863cSjEc — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) June 2, 2020

Audi car, The Nike Store, Adidas Store, Flight Club, Round 2 and many other stores have all been broken into and USA looted.👇👇👇😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/mxHmrSge0f — Naren Mukherjee (@narendra52) June 2, 2020

Adidas was also looted in several U.S. cities:

"Put your phones away!" "Stop recording!"—Rioters broke into and looted an Adidas store in Manhattan at 10:14 p.m. at Houston and Broadway. "Break the other door!"#GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/pwaB6bJm9I — Kevin R Hogan (@KRHogan_NTD) May 31, 2020

The Adidas flagship store in #Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood was attacked and looted. pic.twitter.com/9nnuCwNioI — Shahab (@SSMoghadam) May 31, 2020

Adidas store being looted in chicago bucktown #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/DAclJbg2MT — Adriano Gambino (@g04adriano) June 1, 2020

The looting of these stores by rioters claiming to be interested in “social justice” and Black Lives Matter is all the more trenchant because both chains have been at the forefront of advocating for extreme far-left causes.

Only last week, both retail chains united to decry racism in the wake of the police-involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Further, Nike has tried to develop street cred by lionizing former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and handing the national anthem protester multiple multimillion-dollar endorsement contracts.

However, it does not seem that Kaepernick has even developed any respect for Nike because he recently announced that he would pay the legal fees of the rioters — the very people looting Nike’s locations.

