Woke to Broke: Social Justice Minded Retailers Smashed and Looted by Riots

Social Justice
Getty Images/Mark Makela
Warner Todd Huston

Nike, Adidas, and other sportswear retailers have discovered that being “woke” and supporting left-wing policies, does not protect them from looting.

Nike became a prime target for destruction during the riots in Chicago over the weekend.

Nike’s outlet at The Grove in Los Angeles was also targeted:

The Nike outlet in New York City also saw looters:

Adidas was also looted in several U.S. cities:

The looting of these stores by rioters claiming to be interested in “social justice” and Black Lives Matter is all the more trenchant because both chains have been at the forefront of advocating for extreme far-left causes.

Only last week, both retail chains united to decry racism in the wake of the police-involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Further, Nike has tried to develop street cred by lionizing former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and handing the national anthem protester multiple multimillion-dollar endorsement contracts.

However, it does not seem that Kaepernick has even developed any respect for Nike because he recently announced that he would pay the legal fees of the rioters — the very people looting Nike’s locations.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.