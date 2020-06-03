Drew Brees on 2020 NFL Anthem Protests: ‘I Will Never Agree with Anybody Disrespecting the Flag’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he still disagrees with Colin Kaepernick’s protests during the national anthem.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Brees reiterated his position that Kaepernick had every right to his opinion and even his activism, but that taking a knee during the anthem was the wrong time and place to protest.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo. “Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place.

“So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about,” Brees continued. “And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed.”

Brees added that the anthem isn’t just about the military, either.

“Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ‘60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point,” he said. “And is everything right with our country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity.”

Brees concluded, saying, “It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.