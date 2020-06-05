Jacksonville Jaguars Hold Protest Against Racism and Inequality

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided take to the streets and launch their own protest against police brutality on Friday, marching from their stadium to the local sheriff’s department.

Head coach Doug Marrone, General Manager David Caldwell, assistant coach Terry Robiskie, along with the players and their families, took part in the march. The procession began at 9:04 a.m., 904 is also one of the area code’s for Jacksonville.

“Today we say, ‘No more,'” wide receiver Chris Conley said while wearing a Black Lives Marriage shirt. “Today we see a nation that can’t await change, a city that won’t sit still or be quiet.”

According to ESPN:

Center Brandon Linder, wide receiver DJ Chark, right tackle Jawaan Taylor, linebacker Lerentee McCray, kicker Josh Lambo and quarterback Joshua Dobbs were among the players who attended. Some players who were not in Jacksonville, including quarterback Gardner Minshew, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Aaron Lynch, submitted videos in support of the march that were posted on the team’s official website. With the NFL allowing only coaches to return to their offices Friday and players still working remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, several Jaguars could not take part in the march.

Head coach Doug Marrone made a special plea for whites to join with blacks to make the situation better.

“Let’s not make the same mistakes we’ve made,” Marrone said. “We need to stand together white and black to make this movement work.”