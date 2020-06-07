Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Blasted for Wearing ‘Football Matters’ T-Shirt

Dabo Swinney
Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann
Warner Todd Huston

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is catching flak for wearing a t-shirt featuring the slogan “Football Matters.”

Photos of the shirt began appearing online of Saturday. The post was later deleted, but not before many took screenshots of the image:

In the wake of a week of rioters destroying many of America’s cities in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, some social media users, sports fans, and journalists have taken exception to the coach’s t-shirt. The critics assume that the slogan is a slight, or intended to belittle the Black Lives Matter movement. The coach took much criticism throughout the day, Saturday:

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, though, stuck up for the coach and told followers that Swinney has been wearing the shirt “for months,” long before the death of George Floyd and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings,” Lawrence tweeted.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.