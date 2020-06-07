‘WE ARE THE PROBLEM’: Drew Brees’ Wife Claims ‘White America’ Is ‘Not Looking for Racial Prejudice’

Brittany Brees, wife of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, took to Instagram on Saturday to blame white people for merely “loving one another” as “God loves us,” and not realizing that that behavior is “the problem” with race.

After explaining that she and Drew Brees are not racists, and have received several death threats in response to her husband’s now disavowed statement that he felt kneeling during the anthem was “disrespect,” Brittany Brees went on to say that merely reading about black history and not being racist, were not enough.

Drew Brees apologized twice for his criticism on NFL anthem protests. That drew a response from President Trump, who criticized the quarterback for backing down.

I am a big fan of Drew Brees. I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Brees responded to Trump, telling him that he’s learned the anthem protest issue is “not about the flag.”

Players and executives from across the league have been showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. On Saturday, about 70 players, coaches, and executives from the Denver Broncos helped lead a BLM protest in Denver.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn