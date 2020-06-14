NASCAR’s Kyle Weatherman Races in Back the Blue Car

On Wednesday, NASCAR’s only full-time black driver, Bubba Wallace, drove in a Black Lives Matter car. On Saturday, a driver on a different NASCAR circuit drove Back the Blue car.

Weatherman drove the car at the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Hooters 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Mike Harmon Racing proudly releases the 47 Chevy Camaro paint scheme #ThinBlueLine piloted by @KyleWeatherman @HomesteadMiami Mike Harmon Racing supports our LEO’s and First Responders, we THANK YOU for your service, sacrifice and dedication‼️

🖤💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/RTddq7NY20 — MHR Racing (@MhrRacing) June 13, 2020

Weatherman explained his reasoning for choosing to drive the Back the Blue car on Twitter.

RACEDAY here in Miami have something special on the car this weekend. A lot going on in the world right now and I wanted to express that most first responders are good people. My uncle is a firefighter and he would do anything to help save lives. 🙏🏻 please repost LOVE everyone🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZWYdM8Dio1 — Kyle Weatherman (@KyleWeatherman) June 13, 2020

Thanks David. I absolutely I support the black men and women of this country and also support all first responders also. LOVE EVERYONE 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SIGrkTaIzC — Kyle Weatherman (@KyleWeatherman) June 13, 2020

NASCAR made two significant and controversial decisions this week. The sport banned the confederate flag from all events. In addition, the racing league also reversed course and allowed for protests during the playing of the national anthem.

That decision prompted NASCAR veteran Ray Ciccarelli to announce that he is leaving the sport at the end of the season.

