The University of Georgia Redcoat Marching Band has dumped Tara’s Theme from its routine because of the song’s connection to the classic Civil War film, Gone With The Wind.

Redcoat Band director Brett Bawcum said that the song, which is the main theme for the 1939 film, will no longer be a featured part of the band’s field show.

“We are ending performances of ‘Tara’s Theme,’ effective immediately, and replacing it as our signature with ‘Georgia on My Mind.’ Though the tradition has been under discussion for months within the band, the current social climate has highlighted the urgency of addressing it and made me conscious of the message that could be interpreted by delay. To be clear, the issue with the tradition is not the motivation of those who have embraced it, but rather the possibilities it may limit in those who haven’t. I value tradition, but I value creating a welcoming environment much more,” Bawcum’s letter read.

“I love the Redcoat Band. But it is incomplete. It’s past time that we made it right,” Bawcum added.

The movie, which has for decades been considered one of the greatest romantic films of all time, has recently come under fire for its stereotypical depiction of black characters and its “glorification” of the Confederacy.

Streaming service HBO Max recently pulled the movie off its service but promised to return it after “warning” labels, and a video clip explaining “historical context” are added.

