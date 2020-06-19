Former U.S. Men’s Nat’l Soccer Team Coach: ‘I Don’t Think it Is Appropriate’ to Play the National Anthem Before Games

The former coach of the United States men’s soccer team told ESPN that he thinks it is “inappropriate,” to play the national anthem before a sporting event.

Bruce Arena, who coached the U.S. men’s team from 1998 to 2006 and now coaches the New England Revolution in the Major Soccer League, said he understands why we would play the anthem before a game for sports or teams meant to represent the nation, but there is no need to play the song to kick off pro sports games or other sporting events.

When asked about the issue, Arena insisted that he can “understand why people are kneeling,” and added, “I think if they’re respectful, it’s appropriate.”

However, he questioned why they are playing the anthem in the first place.

I would tell you this: I’m the most patriotic person you’re ever going to be around. As the national team coach at times, the national anthem, I was in tears — honored to represent the United States in World Cups and international matches. And I think playing the national anthem is clearly appropriate at those levels. However, I question why we’re playing the national anthem in professional sporting events in our country. I believe the history of the anthem was that it was brought in after World War II to kind of celebrate the baseball players and the people and our soldiers that participated in World War II. And then it was obviously extended to other sports to where it is today. I think it puts people in awkward positions. We don’t use the national anthem in movie theaters, on Broadway, other events in the United States. I don’t think it is appropriate to have a national anthem before a baseball game, an MLS game.

“But having said that, I want it understood: I am very patriotic, but I think it is inappropriate. And today it’s becoming too big of an issue,” he stipulated.

Arena also thought it was odd to play the national anthem at the beginning of soccer games in the U.S., too.

“In Major League Soccer, most of the players that are standing on the field during the national anthem are international players. They are not even Americans,” Arena exclaimed. “So why are we playing the national anthem? With all due respect, I live in the greatest country in the world, but I think it is inappropriate.”

Major League Soccer recently moved to allow players to protest against the country during the anthem. The league had banned players from taking a knee or otherwise protest during the anthem back in 2017. But with the renewed interest in anti-Americanism, MLS has now reversed that ruling.

