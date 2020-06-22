WATCH: NASCAR Drivers Push Bubba Wallace’s Car to the Front of the Field

As the FBI begins an investigation into the noose that was reportedly found in the garage stall of NASCAR’s lone black full-time driver, Bubba Wallace, a large group of drivers pushed Wallace’s No. 43 car to the front of the pack on Monday in a show of solidarity.

Fox’s NASCAR account tweeted #IStandWithBubba as the sport rallied around Wallace:

We rally around @BubbaWallace. Fellow drivers push his No. 43 car to the front in Talladega.#IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/n0YwN1qq5l — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 22, 2020

POWERFUL MOMENT: After a noose was found in his garage stall last night, NASCAR drivers show their support for @BubbaWallace at Talladegapic.twitter.com/4h3No7pbpP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 22, 2020

On Monday, the FBI opened an investigation into the appearance of the noose. Wallace has recently been outspoken on the issue of removing Confederate Flags from NASCAR events. The sport banned the Confederate Flag from all league events last week.

