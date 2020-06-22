WATCH: NASCAR Drivers Push Bubba Wallace’s Car to the Front of the Field

Bubba Wallace
Getty Images/Brian Lawdermilk
Dylan Gwinn

As the FBI begins an investigation into the noose that was reportedly found in the garage stall of NASCAR’s lone black full-time driver, Bubba Wallace, a large group of drivers pushed Wallace’s No. 43 car to the front of the pack on Monday in a show of solidarity.

Fox’s NASCAR account tweeted #IStandWithBubba as the sport rallied around Wallace:

On Monday, the FBI opened an investigation into the appearance of the noose. Wallace has recently been outspoken on the issue of removing Confederate Flags from NASCAR events. The sport banned the Confederate Flag from all league events last week.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.