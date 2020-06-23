49ers Fly Black Lives Matter Flag over Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers are doing all they can to embrace the Black Lives Matter movement and elevate its status to new heights.

Specifically, on Monday, they elevated the Black Lives Matter flag to the top of Levi’s Stadium right next to the California and American flags.

The 49ers have been among the most politically outspoken of NFL teams. CEO Jed York was one of the first owners to make a public statement in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.

“People throughout our country are hurting,” York said. “Emotions are raw, and rightfully so. Heinous acts have been committed in recent weeks. Before we are able to realize impactful change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to come together and acknowledge the problem: black men, women, children and other oppressed minorities continue to be systemically discriminated against.”

Colin Kaepernick was a 49er when he began his anthem protests in the preseason 2016. Though, despite their commitment to his cause, York and the 49ers have not made any significant public effort to sign Kaepernick.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn