Jemele Hill Refuses to Apologize for Besmirching NASCAR Fans: ‘It. Was. A. Noose.’

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill expressed outrage when black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace claimed a “noose” was left in his garage, but now that a hate crime has been ruled out, Hill is taking flak for jumping before the facts were in.

Stephen Miller, for instance, joked “So this is the Atlantic,” referring to Hill’s current employer. And he in another tweet he added, “You’re doing great, Jemele!”

Liz Wheeler slammed Hill for “using the fake news as justification to call ALL fans of NASCAR racist.”

Megyn Kelly called for both Hill and NASCAR to apologize for calling all NASCAR drivers and fans racists:

Joe Concha shook his head in wonderment that Hill continues to insist there was a “noose” in Wallace’s garage even after the FBI disproved it.

Many others also took a swipe at Hill for her hypocrisy and her rush to capitalize on what turned out to be a hoax.

Finally, former Red Sox star Curt Schilling said that Bubba Wallace is the new Jussie Smollett.

