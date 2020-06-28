Alexi Lalas Deletes Tweet Saying it Took ‘Courage’ to Stand for National Anthem

Fox analyst and former Team USA soccer star Alexi Lalas has deleted and apologized for a tweet in which he said that, in the current climate, standing for the national anthem “takes courage.”

Lalas wrote: “Now it takes courage to actually stand for the national anthem.” The now-deleted tweet was sent after more than a dozen players in the National Women’s Soccer League took a knee before resuming play on Saturday.

The former Team USA defender was quickly criticized for the post on Twitter:

If this is your takeaway from the organized action by our players, you clearly haven’t been listening, Alexi. https://t.co/4WERoR6gn7 — NWSL (@NWSL) June 27, 2020

No. Colin Kaepernick and Megan Rapinoe had real courage. https://t.co/iLEj38UW8L — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) June 27, 2020

On Sunday, Lalas wrote a lengthy apology for the tweet, expressing sorrow for the “hurt or anger it caused.”

I wrote a few more words about today… pic.twitter.com/1jDGXEEK33 — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) June 28, 2020

Noted anthem protester and outspoken Trump critic Megan Rapinoe, is captain of the NWSL’s Reign FC. Rapinoe, who did not play this weekend, expressed support and solidarity with protesting players. In recent weeks, the U.S. Soccer Federation reversed its policy against anthem protests.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn