Patriots to Sign Former Panthers QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton’s stint as a free agent appears to be coming to an end. The New England Patriots are reportedly signing the out-of-work signal-caller to a one-year deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Sunday.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me. Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

Newton’s deal is a very minimal “prove it” type of deal. Low on money and high on incentives. According to a source to Pro Football Talk, the ability to play for head coach Bill Belichick and the chance to re-start his career in the Patriots system, played a major role in his decision to sign in New England.

Newton, who was the first overall pick of the 2011 draft, will battle for the starting position with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Both Stidham and Newton played at Auburn.

