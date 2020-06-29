Alabama Mayor Quits After Post About Crimson Tide’s BLM Video

A mayor in Alabama has resigned after posting an angry response to the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Black Lives Matter video on social media.

Mark Chambers, mayor of Carbon Hill, submitted his resignation to the county clerk on Saturday. The town is scheduled to vote on the resignation, on Wednesday.

According to ESPN:

A Facebook post from Chambers on Saturday said he was selling his photos of the Alabama football team and head coach Nick Saban because of their ‘sorry’ political views. He said ‘the Tide is done in my opinion.’

In a video shared by Alabama football, Saban and players read an essay by Crimson Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who wrote, ‘All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.’

Chambers previously landed in hot water over a now-deleted Facebook post regarding homosexuals and transvestites.

The Crimson Tide video are just one of several examples of players and coaches across college football, voicing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Carbon Hill is located outside Birmingham and has about 2,000 residents,” ESPN reports.

