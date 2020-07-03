Sen. Ted Cruz on NFL’s Plan to Play ‘Black National Anthem’: ‘It’s Asinine’

Calling it “asinine,” Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at the NFL’s plans to air the “black national anthem” before its season opening games.

Cruz was appalled at having a separate anthem for blacks and jumped to his Twitter feed to take pro football to task.

“How many national anthems do we have??

“Is there an Hispanic national anthem?

“An Asian-American national anthem?

“This is asinine. We are ONE America. E Pluribus Unum,” he tweeted.

This week the NFL announced that it will play the song 1907, Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing, a song that has been called “the black national anthem.”

The league says that Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing will be played before the Star Spangled Banner during all Week 1 games.

But the idea of playing the so-called black national anthem has been controversial.

Former NFL player Burgess Owens, for one, has insisted there is no such thing as a “black national anthem,” and added that is evokes the age of segregation.

