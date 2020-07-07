DeSean Jackson Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Posts

Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized for posting anti-Semitic quotes from Adolf Hitler and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, to Instagram.

“I just want to, first off, extend an apology,” Jackson said in an Instagram video. “I never want to put any race down or any people down. My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community. When I posted what I posted I definitely didn’t mean it to the extent that you guys took it.”

In what is quite possibly the biggest understatement of all-time, Jackson said: “Hitler was a bad person and I know that.”

Jackson added, “People that know me know I have no hatred in my heart.”

Jackson shared multiple hateful posts on his Instagram page. The Eagles receiver shared one quote attributed to Hitler which said, “because the white Jews knows [sic] that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America.”

Hey @jeff_lurie and @HowieRoseman – you guys cool with your wide receiver (Desean Jackson) quoting Hitler and proclaiming he was right? pic.twitter.com/ufCvDG3VaO — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) July 6, 2020

The Hitler quotes are fake, granted, but that does not detract from the hateful sentiment of the quote and the fact that Jackson posted it.

As Breitbart’s Warner Huston writes, “In another instance, Jackson posted a page from the book that insisted that Jews are working for ‘world domination.’

“The text reads, ‘They [referring to the Jews] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.’

“Then there was Jackson’s re-posting of one of Farrakhan’s speeches where the Nation of Islam leader called the coronavirus a plot to depopulate the earth. The NFL player added a caption to the video that reads, ‘#farrakhan This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this !! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on !!'”

As Pro Football Talk notes, “Absent from Jackson’s apology is any statement that he plans to educate himself, or speak with leaders in Philadelphia’s Jewish community. That will probably be a necessary step for Jackson to be forgiven for a social media post that was beyond the pale.”

Jackson is also a vocal supporter of the black Lives Matter movement.

In June, it was reported that Jackson had designed cleats to support Black Lives Matter.

At a protest in Washington, D.C., a BLM protest turned anti-Semitic when protesters began chanting: “Israel, we know you; you murder children too,” protesters then began chanting “Black Lives Matter!” and “Palestinian Lives Matter!”

It was only a matter of time before the DC protests turned anti-Semitic. pic.twitter.com/YTbwwGuOYh — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) July 1, 2020

The leader of the protest, Harvard senior Christian Tabash, told the Washington Examiner that Palestinian Liberation is “intrinsically tied to Black Lives Matter.” According to the Examiner, he also said “American capitalism” and the state of Israel are founded on minority repression.

The Eagles are scheduled to address Jackson’s comments on Tuesday.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn