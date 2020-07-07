Eagles’ DeSean Jackson Pushes Hitler Quotes, Farrakhan’s Anti-Semitic Conspiracies

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted the anti-Jewish conspiracy theories of Adolf Hitler and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, to his more than one million Instagram followers.

Jackson has repeatedly re-posted Farrakhan’s messages, and also included a pages from a book that that admiringly quotes Adolf Hitler’s anti-Jewish claims that Jews are somehow preventing America from discovering that blacks are “the real children of Israel,” Daily Caller reported.

The 2008 second round NFL Draft pick posted parts of a book that quotes Hitler as saying, “because the white Jews knows [sic] that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America.”

Hey @jeff_lurie and @HowieRoseman – you guys cool with your wide receiver (Desean Jackson) quoting Hitler and proclaiming he was right? pic.twitter.com/ufCvDG3VaO — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) July 6, 2020

The Hitler quotes are fake, granted, but that does not detract from the hateful sentiment of the quote and the fact that Jackson posted it.

The author of the book in question, Jeremy Shorter, claims that the true heritage of blacks “stems back to the ancient Biblical Hebrew Israelites.”

In another instance, Jackson posted a page from the book that insisted that Jews are working for “world domination.”

The text reads, “They [referring to the Jews] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

Then there was Jackson’s re-posting of one of Farrakhan’s speeches where the Nation of Islam leader called the coronavirus a plot to depopulate the earth. The NFL player added a caption to the video that reads, “#farrakhan This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this !! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on !!”

Jackson also posted an anti-vax message when he reposted a message about a coronavirus vaccine written by Melissa Gates. To that, Jackson added, “Disgusting ass people!! You get the vaccination first… dumb broad!!”

After news of his anti-Jewish posts began to circulate, Jackson returned to Instagram to deny he is an anti-Semite.

“Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way,” he posted on Instagram along with another quote from Hitler. “I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality.” At the end, he added raised fist emojis in multiple skin tones.

Jackson’s late disclaimer, though, did not satisfy Joe Banner, who was the Philadelphia Eagles team president when Jackson was drafted. Banner jumped to Twitter to denounce Jackson’s comments.

“If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible,” Banner wrote.

If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) July 7, 2020

Several others have also commented about Jackson’s shocking posts:

Did not want to tweet this, but I’ll be damned if I’m going to let it slide: As a Jewish man and an Eagles fan, I am unfathomably appalled at what I saw on DeSean Jackson’s Instagram story today. What pushes a person to read, digest, and POST that, I’ll never know. Despicable. — Alex Carr (@AlexCarrMLB) July 7, 2020

This Desean Jackson story is wild. Apparently he posted a quote that he believed to be from Hitler. This is disappointing and disturbing. There’s no defending it. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 7, 2020

DeSean Jackson has been promoting anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan on his Instagram page. He hasen't trended for even second today. Wtf @Eagles @nflcommish @NFL pic.twitter.com/HMw4tzRhj1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2020

So far, the Eagles have refused to make a public comment on Jackson’s anti-vaxer, anti-Semitic, pro-Farrakhan posts.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.