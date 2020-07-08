University of Toledo Football Player Shot and Killed

A University of Toledo (UT) football player was fatally shot Tuesday night outside a pizzeria in west Toledo, Ohio.

Jahneil Douglas, 22, was a junior at the university majoring in communication studies who played football for the UT Rockets football team and graduated from Start High School, WTOL reported.

WTVG reported that the shooting took place outside Gino’s Pizza on Monroe Street near Central Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

Detectives at the scene say a fight broke out between two people when shots were fired.

Medics took Douglas to the hospital, where he later died.

Toledo Rockets head football Coach Jason Candle and University of Toledo Athletic Director Mike O’Brien both shared their condolences with Douglas’s family.

“We were all shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahneil Douglas,” UT Director of Athletics Mike O’Brien said in a statement. “This is a devastating loss for our football team and our University, and a very sad day for all of us in Rocket Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to Jahneil’s family and friends.”

“The Toledo Football family is heartbroken by the loss of Jahneil,” UT football coach Jason Candle said in a statement. “He was a hard-working young man who was loved by all his teammates and coaches. Our sincerest condolences go out to Jahneil’s family and friends during these difficult times. Jahneil will forever be a part of the Rocket Football family”:

Police said they found bullet casings scattered in the parking lot and saw at least one car hit by bullets. Authorities say no arrests have been made yet.

This is Toledo’s 26th homicide of the year.

Police are asking those with information related to the killing to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.