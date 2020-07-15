Texans’ Kenny Stills Facing Felony Charges After Arrest at Breonna Taylor Protest

One of the league’s few remaining anthem protesters has found himself attracting headlines for a protest off the field football.

Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested and is facing felony charges for his involvement in a Louisville protest demanding action against the police officer who shot Breonna Taylor.

According to the Courier-Journal:

Stills, 28, was entered into the jail’s booking log just before midnight after having been taken into custody earlier in the afternoon, as he and dozens of other protesters marched to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to demand action against the police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in March.

Stills was charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. His arraignment was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.