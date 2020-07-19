Jemele Hill: ‘If You Vote for Donald Trump, You Are a Racist’

Atlantic writer and former ESPN talker Jemele Hill, says that each and every Trump voter is a racist.

On Saturday, Hill took to her Twitter account to make the accusation.

“If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist. You have no wiggle room,” she wrote.

Hill later responded to one Twitter user who said he votes “with his wallet.” To that, Hill exclaimed, “Ok, your wallet is racist then.”

It appears that Hill was spurred to make her hateful accusation after watching Fox News host Chris Wallace’s interview with the president. In an earlier tweet, Hill praised Wallace and wrote, “Fox News truly doesn’t deserve Chris Wallace.”

Wallace conducted a combative interview with the president that aired over the weekend. For instance, in one segment, Wallace rejected Trump’s assertions that Biden has signed onto the radical, anti-American defund the police movement and that most of the riots and chaos are being seen in Democrat-controlled cities.

Wallace insisted that Biden has not signed onto the defunding of the police movement, and said that Biden has never directly said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement to abolish the police.

However, as Breitbart’s Joel Pollak points out, Biden has joined the push to “redirect” police funding to other areas. “Redirecting” funds is no different than “defunding,” as Pollak explains. Wallace is right that Joe Biden has not said the words “defund the police.” But his desire to move their funding to other departments, agencies, and policies is materially no different.

Still, Wallace is enjoying the high praise of the anti-Trump left for his bold attack on the president during the interview. And Jemele Hill is apparently one of those supporters.

