Antonio Brown Says He’s Retiring

Antonio Brown, the controversial and out-of-work former Steelers, Patriots, and Raiders wide receiver, says that he is done playing football.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Brown said that “it’s time to walk away.”

“Is it time to walk away i done everything in the game at this point the risk is greater than the reward,” Brown wrote. “Thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God.”

Is it time to walk away i done ✅ everything in the game ?!! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

Brown is currently unemployed after a bizarre and controversial two-year roller coaster which say him fall out of favor in Pittsburgh. Brown was traded to Oakland but never played a game there after a dispute with General Manager Mike Mayock found him booted off the team. Next stop on the crazy train was New England, where Brown did actually appear in one game and dominated along with Tom Brady. However, after Brown posted several insulting messages to his child’s mother on social media, he was cut from New England.

If Brown’s career is truly over, he will have amassed 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns from 841 career receptions.

