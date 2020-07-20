Ted Cruz, Mark Cuban Feud over Anthem Protests at NBA Games

The NBA’s potential restart has many basketball fans excited. However, a remark about the prospect of players protesting during the national anthem led to a Twitter spat between two of the most powerful men in the Lonestar State.

On Sunday night, Mark Davis, a talk show host for AM660 in Dallas, tweeted his excitement about the restart to the Mavericks season. Though, he also included a warning to Mavs Owner Mark Cuban about how quickly that fandom would evaporate if any players disrespected the national anthem.

I am so ready to be be in on this year's #Mavericks home stretch: so much promise, so much personality. But the minute one player kneels during the anthem, I am OUT. Surely @mcuban can lead the way for #Mavs, #NBA to do whatever gesture they wish without insulting the nation. https://t.co/PWMWrpgwAc — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) July 20, 2020

That simple request, to find a way to say what you want without offending the country, was quickly dismissed by Mark Cuban in a one-word response.

Though, in fairness, Cuban did expand on his rudeness to a loyal fan and plans to insult the country in a more verbose follow-up tweet.

The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don't play the National Anthem every day before you start work. https://t.co/NUwv7asO44 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

So not only did Cuban make it clear that protests are highly likely and fans who don’t like it can leave. He also attacked the very idea of playing the anthem before sporting events in the first place.

Enter Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who took strong exception to Cuban’s rough dismissal of fans who happen to love both the NBA, and America.

Really??!? NBA is telling everyone who stands for the flag, who honors our cops and our veterans, to “piss off”? In Texas, no less? Good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/AVWLMZIqu0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

Cuban shot back, charging Cruz with breach of imaginary Twitter etiquette.

Have some balls for once @tedcruz. Speak to me. It's my tweet. https://t.co/QGza2qWoRR — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Cruz pounced. Reminding Cuban that he not only made his comment in public, but that he in fact does start each work day with showing respect for the flag and country.

Cruz followed-up Monday morning with a question which, as of the time of this writing, Cuban has yet to respond.

Speaking of balls, tell us what you think about China. I’ll wait. https://t.co/s68JYk9MLR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2020

Cuban doesn’t need to respond. Pretty sure we all know the answer.

