NBA Unveils Black Lives Matter on Court in Orlando

Weeks ago, the NBA decided to display their social justice activism on their courts. On Tuesday, the league unveiled proof that they made good on that pledge.

Images of Black Lives Matter emblazoned on the court began appearing on Twitter after reporters were given a walkthrough of the court complex in Orlando.

Here is the NBA restart court in Orlando: the spaced out chairs are the socially distanced bench, Black Lives Matter is written on the court. pic.twitter.com/XGJu1w4QLC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 21, 2020

The NBA’s unveiling of the Black Lives Matter signage comes a day after several members of the San Francisco Giants knelt in protest prior to their Spring Training game against the Oakland A’s. In that case, MLB also endorsed the players protest with a series of tweets defending their “peaceful protest.”

According to ESPN:

Instead of having game broadcasters at a table on the sidelines at center court, they will be enclosed in a plexiglass panels creating separation between them and the players. The players’ and coaches’ bench is comprised of dozens of spaced out folding chairs — each measured to be six feet away from the next chair. The entire court is surrounded by large video screens, where virtual fans and signage like ‘make noise’ — which is usually on a Jumbotron — could pop up.

The NBA is scheduled to resume their season in Orlando on July 30th.

