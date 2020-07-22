Reds Social Media Accounts Post ‘Black Lives Matter,’ as Players Kneel During Anthem

Cincinnati Reds players took part in the anthem protests that have become common during baseball’s return to play. And when they did, their team’s official social media accounts backed them up.

Shortly after several players took a knee prior to Tuesday night’s Spring Training tilt against the Detroit Tigers, the Reds Twitter account tweeted “Black Lives Matter” in support of their players.

“Joey Votto, Amir Garrett, Phillip Ervin and Alex Blandino all knelt during the song,” the Hill reported. “Several other players, including Mike Moustakas, Cody Reed and Sal Romano, stood next to the kneeling players, putting their hands on their shoulders in support.”

The Reds protest comes a day after Giants players, along with their manager, first base coach and hitting coach, took a knee prior to their game against the Oakland A’s.

MLB is set to restart its season on Thursday night when the defending champion Washington Nationals take on the New York Yankees.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn